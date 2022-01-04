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PREPARE FOR VERY UNCERTAIN TIMES - FED IS GETTING NERVOUS - MEGA COLLAPSE - BANK CRISIS - RATE HIKES
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351 views • January 04, 2022
From - jeremiah babe
2021 was a disaster and is history.
What trends do you see for 2022?
Interests rates will continue to rise, short and long term rates will go up. Inflation will go up as the Fed's continue to print fiat currency. Easy money will disappear, and people will feel the pain. The day of reckoning is coming. The economy will continue to collapse. You will see the fall out in 2022.
Mirrored from - https://youtu.be/c4j4H8ZzFKg
2021 was a disaster and is history.
What trends do you see for 2022?
Interests rates will continue to rise, short and long term rates will go up. Inflation will go up as the Fed's continue to print fiat currency. Easy money will disappear, and people will feel the pain. The day of reckoning is coming. The economy will continue to collapse. You will see the fall out in 2022.
Mirrored from - https://youtu.be/c4j4H8ZzFKg
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