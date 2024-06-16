Documentary trailer: Clash of forces: Masonic and communist intrigues in Spain (2012)

This film shows how freemasons and communists tried to size political power in Spain in 1936 – the attempts leading to the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War. The fight against Stalin, the Comintern (the Third International), and international freemasonry, was led by General Francisco Franco.

You will find previously unknown examples of communist terror in Spain.

Franco was victorious in this clash of forces. Soviet Spain never materialised, despite Stalin’s engagement and enormous efforts.





“The throne was surprised by the secret societies, ever prepared to ravage Europe… Acting in unison with a great popular movement they may destroy society…”

--- Benjamin Disraeli, British prime minister 1868, 1874-80









This film is in Swedish. English subtitles.

Duration: 1 hour and 53 minutes









