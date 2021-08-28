Donald Trump Promotes Hydroxychloroquine as a Safe and Effective Cure for the CCP Virus

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Donald Trump showcases positive feedback from the medical community on the use of Hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the CCP virus. His own use of the medication highlights his confidence in the effectiveness and safety of the medication.