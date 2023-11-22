Capturing scene of Israeli cargo ship by Yemeni forces like Hollywood movies

Capture of the Israeli cargo ship Galaxy Leader by the Yemeni Armed Forces in the Red Sea. Like a scene from Hollywood movies, Houthi troops descended from helicopters onto the hull of a giant ship. The ship affiliated with Israeli billionaire Abraham Rami Ungar was commandeered and taken to Hodeidah port. According to Muhammad al-Houthi, a member of the Houthi AnsarAllah political bureau, there is no room for negotiations about the ship before Israel and America stop their brutal invasion of Gaza.
