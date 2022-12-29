X22 REPORT Ep. 2959b - People Awake Is The [DS] Greatest Fear, Biden Is Falling Into Every Trap Trump Set

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2959b - Dec. 28, 2022

People Awake Is The [DS] Greatest Fear, Biden Is Falling Into Every Trap Trump SetThe [DS] is panicking, the people are waking up and this is their greatest fear. This is why they have been censoring and trying to control the narrative. Trump has set many traps for Biden and the puppet masters and it seems they fall into every single time. The reason for the traps is expose their agenda and show the people the truth. This is the biggest sting operation we have ever seen. We are in an information war and the patriots are winning.

