⚡️The Arrival of a Couple of Russian Iskanders at the location of a unit of the Ukrainian 302nd anti-aircraft missile brigade
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Thursday

⚡️The arrival of a couple of Iskanders at the location of a unit of the 302nd anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Staraya Vodolaga in the Kharkov region.

A protected command post and ammunition depot were reportedly hit.

Cynthia... More of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTWKbfoikeg&ab_channel=NirvanaVEVO



russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

