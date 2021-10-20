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Biden Caught in Violation of DC's Mask Mandate, Psaki Says It's Not Big Deal [19.10.2021]
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70 views • October 20, 2021
People have lost their jobs, careers and reputation-- even fined, for much much less than this.
Satanic Hypocrites in Plain Sight, Wake The Fuck Up Sheeple...
46,571 views Oct 19, 2021
Memology 101 - 430K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SXkDODkiymc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Satanic Hypocrites in Plain Sight, Wake The Fuck Up Sheeple...
46,571 views Oct 19, 2021
Memology 101 - 430K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SXkDODkiymc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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