BrightLearn - Say No To Cancer: The Drug-free Guide to Preventing and Helping Fight Cancer by Patrick Holford
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
18 views • 9 hours ago

Patrick Holford's "Say No To Cancer: The Drug-free Guide to Preventing and Helping Fight Cancer" educates readers on cancer prevention and management through natural approaches. The book explains that everyone has cancer cells, but a healthy immune system typically neutralizes them before tumors form. Cancer arises when cell sensors or DNA are damaged by carcinogens—found in pollutants, food, and lifestyle choices—leading to uncontrolled cell growth. Various cancers, such as carcinomas and melanomas, originate from different tissues, with metastatic (secondary) cancers being more dangerous than primary tumors. Conventional treatments like surgery and drugs (e.g., tamoxifen) have limited effectiveness, raising questions about their necessity. Key cancer-promoting factors include hormonal imbalances (e.g., high estrogen or insulin levels, often linked to obesity) and a weakened immune system due to stress, poor diet, or toxins. Holford advocates reducing carcinogen exposure, boosting immunity with antioxidants (vitamins A, C, E), and supporting liver detoxification (e.g., with glutathione or milk thistle). He highlights the role of B vitamins in lowering homocysteine (a cancer risk factor) and stress management (via meditation or yoga) for immune health. Diet is crucial—prioritizing plant-based foods rich in phytoestrogens while limiting dairy (due to potential cancer-promoting hormones). The book stresses nutrient synergy, recommending a balanced diet with targeted supplements for optimal cancer prevention.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

nowbooksbrightlearn
