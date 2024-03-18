Create New Account
Marjory Wildcraft issues urgent skills warning: How to GROW FOOD in the coming WARTIME HOME FRONT across America
Published 13 hours ago

The first tactic in any war is to destroy the food supply. That is well underway as you know from the prices at the grocery store. Soon you will not be able to afford to eat, or it won't be available at any price... but there's a solution. You can grow your own food, it is surprisingly easy, and the most fulfilling thing that you'll do.

Learn more at https://brighteonuniversity.com/products/wartime-homefront-essential-skills

Keywords
mike adamsinterviewfoodskillsmarjory wildcraftwartime homefront

