China's Sound Wave Rainmaker..!

VIDEO REFERENCES

Could we SHAKE rain out of the sky? Aiming powerful low-frequency sound waves at clouds could help to increase rainfall and alleviate droughts, scientists say

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencete...

Wei, J., Qiu, J., Li, T. et al. Cloud and precipitation interference by strong low-frequency sound wave. Sci. China Technol. Sci. 64, 261–272 (2021).

https://doi.org/10.1007/s11431-019-15...

Field experiments using low-frequency and high-power acoustic wave to interfere precipitation for regulating atmospheric water resources

https://agu.confex.com/agu/fm20/meeti...

China’s Mind-Blowing Weather Modification, Geoengineering, & ELF Transmitter Projects!

https://climateviewer.com/2019/01/06/...

MAP: Chinese Cloud Seeding Generators in Tibet

https://climateviewer.org/history-and...

