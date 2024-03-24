BardsFM Gospel of Peace - Significance of The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

If you've never experienced a total solar eclipse, it's not something that can be explained, but what can be explained is the significance of the 2024 Great American Total Solar Eclipse. Genesis 1:14 says that God gave us the lights in the sky for signs and seasons, and this celestial event is definitely God speaking to America. But what is He saying and what are the significant details we all need to know leading up to April 8th? Join BardsFM and Resistance Chicks in breaking down the phenomenal story behind the eclipse that some have been waiting a lifetime for!





Then God said, “Let there be lights in the firmament of the heavens to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs and seasons, and for days and years; 15and let them be for lights in the firmament of the heavens to give light on the earth”; and it was so. 16Then God made two great [d]lights: the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night. He made the stars also. 17God set them in the firmament of the heavens to give light on the earth, 18and to rule over the day and over the night, and to divide the light from the darkness. And God saw that it was good.

Join us April 8th in Quemado, TX or Brookville, OH for Revival! Register at Bardsfest.com





Read More about the Three Eclipses: https://eclipsewitness.com/american-eclipse-judgment