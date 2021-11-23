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SOS from AUSTRALIA -- We Need Your Help! Reignite Democracy Australia
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190 views • November 23, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au/sos/
The Event
On December 4th 2021 at 12pm midday, we call for an international ‘SOS from Australia’ event.
We call upon politicians, international leaders and all concerned citizens to respond to our SOS.
Want to support us? This is what Australia is asking of you;
Make a public declaration on your own platforms, using your own letterhead or design, declaring that you support this event and our country’s fight for freedom. On the website, you will see our media release, feel free to use any part of that in your announcement. Reach out to us for design help [email protected]
Familiarise yourself with the requests we are making to our government and if you support them, please include that in your announcement.
If you are a Member of Parliament and support the idea of giving a certain number of Australians asylum, please include that in your announcement.
If you are a country leader and have the power to give a certain number of Australians asylum, please include that in your announcement.
If you are an influencer or run a media show or platform, please help promote this event. Monica will be available for interviews at your request. Please email us at [email protected]
If you are someone who wants to participate in this event in your country, please download and share our social media tiles. You can also print and distribute flyers, they are available on this page. In our media release, we have ideas for signage on the day.
Please use #SOSfromAustralia on your posts
The Event
On December 4th 2021 at 12pm midday, we call for an international ‘SOS from Australia’ event.
We call upon politicians, international leaders and all concerned citizens to respond to our SOS.
Want to support us? This is what Australia is asking of you;
Make a public declaration on your own platforms, using your own letterhead or design, declaring that you support this event and our country’s fight for freedom. On the website, you will see our media release, feel free to use any part of that in your announcement. Reach out to us for design help [email protected]
Familiarise yourself with the requests we are making to our government and if you support them, please include that in your announcement.
If you are a Member of Parliament and support the idea of giving a certain number of Australians asylum, please include that in your announcement.
If you are a country leader and have the power to give a certain number of Australians asylum, please include that in your announcement.
If you are an influencer or run a media show or platform, please help promote this event. Monica will be available for interviews at your request. Please email us at [email protected]
If you are someone who wants to participate in this event in your country, please download and share our social media tiles. You can also print and distribute flyers, they are available on this page. In our media release, we have ideas for signage on the day.
Please use #SOSfromAustralia on your posts
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