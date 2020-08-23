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Proud Boys Vs Antifa Street War Portland Oregon! (Explicit)
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616 views • August 23, 2020
One of my most action packed videos. On August 22nd 2020, A few patriots showed up to a "Back The Blue" Rally in Portland, OR. Antifa began throwing bottles, eggs, feces, and rocks at us. However, the Proud Boys, Qanoners and Troops For Trump showed up and outnumbered the Antifa thugs. Less then 2 weeks before this rally, a Black Lives Matter thug kicked an innocent man in the head from behind, severely injuring him. This was nearly 90 consecutive days of rioting in Portland, with Antifa trying to destroy all law enforcement buildings around the city each night. Portland Police resources were nearly depleted, so they could not intervene today. The federal police did come out to protect the federal buildings, and were attacked by Antifa. A bomb was found a few weeks ago in Portland, which was being investigated by federal authorities at the time this video was published.
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