Address by President Volodymyr Zelensky on the evening of June 12

TCH.

Jun 12, 2022 The key tactical goal of the occupiers has not changed. They are pressing in Severodonetsk, where very fierce fighting is going on - literally for every meter. And they are also pressing in the direction of Lysychansk, Bakhmut, Slovyansk and so on. The Russian army is trying to deploy reserve forces in Donbas. But what reserves can they have now? It seems that they will try to throw into battle poorly trained conscripts and those who were gathered by covert mobilization. And this means only one thing: Russia can cross the line of 40,000 of its lost troops already in June. In no other war in many decades have they lost so much.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q31eA2k9adU