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April snow day in The Bitterroot
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21 views • May 01, 2021
Just for the joy of it. The big fat snowflakes were impressive; the best of this winter.
Better still, I was so confident of imminent warm weather that I was not obliged to use my snowplow, snow blower or snow shovels.
very peaceful
Better still, I was so confident of imminent warm weather that I was not obliged to use my snowplow, snow blower or snow shovels.
very peaceful
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