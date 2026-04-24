DRIVE THRU TACOS AND A SHEIKH BAILOUT ON YOUR TAB

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NOTHING FOR SOMETHING.... NO REFUNDS
Trump clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGPjRa9lMMc
Trump crypto lawsuit https://x.com/kimmyboy2/status/2044686962062458935
World Liberty Financial woes https://cryptoslate.com/world-liberty-financial-token-holder-legal-action-loses-700m-token-scandal/
Trump coin https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/official-trump/
UAE bail-out (Fortune) https://fortune.com/2026/04/20/uae-central-bank-dollar-lifeline-fed-treasury-currency-swap-chinese-yuan-iran-war/
Jared Kushner GCC funding https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/apr/04/jared-kushner-middle-east-peace-deal
Abraham Accords article https://www.merip.org/2025/10/the-limits-of-protection-and-profits-five-years-into-the-abraham-accords/
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
Mirrored - Remarque88 Channel
RUMBLE https://rumble.com/user/Remarque88
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!