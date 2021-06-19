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Qi Gong Pour Down Meditation
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52 views • June 19, 2021
As Master Yoda said, "Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter." I was recently reminded of this quote and it stood out to me enough to include it in this video. I recorded this vide a few days ago, and funny enough, The Dollar Vigilante (https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante) and Evolutionary Energy Arts (https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts) both recently talked about this quote as well. I guess we're on the same frequency! The meditation included is based on Qi Gong and is simultaneously relaxing and energizing (per the feedback I have received so far). I hope you will find it so as well.
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session, please reach out to me at [email protected].
And last but not least, links related to this video:
Interesting article about DNA and frequency: http://howtoexitthematrix.com/2017/09/19/everything-frequency-dna-ultimate-antenna/
Dr. Christine Schaffner: https://www.drchristineschaffner.com/
Eileen McKusick and Biofield Tuning: https://www.biofieldtuning.com/
Jonathan Goldman: https://www.healingsounds.com/
Star Wars, machete style: https://nerdist.com/article/how-to-introduce-star-wars-to-kids-machete-order/
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session, please reach out to me at [email protected].
And last but not least, links related to this video:
Interesting article about DNA and frequency: http://howtoexitthematrix.com/2017/09/19/everything-frequency-dna-ultimate-antenna/
Dr. Christine Schaffner: https://www.drchristineschaffner.com/
Eileen McKusick and Biofield Tuning: https://www.biofieldtuning.com/
Jonathan Goldman: https://www.healingsounds.com/
Star Wars, machete style: https://nerdist.com/article/how-to-introduce-star-wars-to-kids-machete-order/
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