The endurance and love needed is from Christ!

2Thess lesson #161; Looking into 2Thessalonians 3:5, we see the plan of GOD the Father, the nature of Jesus Christ and the power of GOD the Holy Spirit. Most Christians are lacking knowledge of the plan of GOD the Father, the true essence of Christ and the power source of GOD the Holy Spirit. Therefore, they rely on emotions instead of knowledge.