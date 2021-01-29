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Biden Attacks Farms - Comprehensive War on Global Food Supply - Engineered Famine
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580 views • January 29, 2021
The Biden admin's executive actions in the last 48 hours are attacking farms and implementing the technocratic takeover of food, accelerating a global collapse in food production by paying farmers NOT to grow food, cutting their financial support, tasking Tom Vilsack's USDA with a Net-Zero goal, changing COVID guidance on grocery stores, restaurants, and meatpacking plants. Meanwhile, the media is finally acknowledging the soybean shortage, and the US is now also experiencing a fertilizer shortage, which will further increase costs and cause yields will collapse. As other countries stop exporting to protect domestic supplies, the US has been wholly sold out. This confluence of issues and cascading failures merits our attention urgently -- start growing food today.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/01/...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Lbry.tv: https://lbry.tv/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
https://www.cleveland.com/politics/20...
https://www.agriculture.com/news/busi...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020...
https://brownfieldagnews.com/news/bid...
https://www.agriculture.com/news/busi...
https://returntonow.net/2020/12/29/bi...
https://www.agweb.com/news/policy/pol...
Kamala: yes, we should eat less meat:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uficf...
https://news.yahoo.com/snap-expansion...
https://www.lonesomelands.com/new-blo...
https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/...
Josh Linville (Fertilizer)
https://twitter.com/JLinvilleFert/sta...
https://www.agriculture.com/markets/n...
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
https://twitter.com/ACOMRB/status/135...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-us...
https://twitter.com/NatlFarmers/statu...
https://en.mercopress.com/2021/01/28/...
https://twitter.com/siqueiradaniele/s...
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/202...
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/22/shipp...
https://gcaptain.com/sea-ice-slows-sh...
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-ec...
https://www.scmp.com/economy/global-e...
https://sg.news.yahoo.com/china-veget...
UK:
https://www.independent.ie/business/f...
Ireland seeds:
https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/pol...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/01/...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Lbry.tv: https://lbry.tv/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
___
LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)
https://www.cleveland.com/politics/20...
https://www.agriculture.com/news/busi...
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020...
https://brownfieldagnews.com/news/bid...
https://www.agriculture.com/news/busi...
https://returntonow.net/2020/12/29/bi...
https://www.agweb.com/news/policy/pol...
Kamala: yes, we should eat less meat:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uficf...
https://news.yahoo.com/snap-expansion...
https://www.lonesomelands.com/new-blo...
https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/...
Josh Linville (Fertilizer)
https://twitter.com/JLinvilleFert/sta...
https://www.agriculture.com/markets/n...
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
https://twitter.com/ACOMRB/status/135...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-us...
https://twitter.com/NatlFarmers/statu...
https://en.mercopress.com/2021/01/28/...
https://twitter.com/siqueiradaniele/s...
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/202...
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/22/shipp...
https://gcaptain.com/sea-ice-slows-sh...
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-ec...
https://www.scmp.com/economy/global-e...
https://sg.news.yahoo.com/china-veget...
UK:
https://www.independent.ie/business/f...
Ireland seeds:
https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/pol...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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