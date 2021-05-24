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The Truth About FBI Director James Comey: You're Fired!
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70 views • May 24, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3681/the-truth-about-james-comey-youre-fired
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3681-the-truth-about-james-comey-youre-fired
On Tuesday May 9th, 2017, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey – leading to a wide range of public reactions.
President Donald Trump: “I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending your dismissal as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I have accepted their recommendation and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.”
“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission. I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.”
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/comey-fired
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3681-the-truth-about-james-comey-youre-fired
On Tuesday May 9th, 2017, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey – leading to a wide range of public reactions.
President Donald Trump: “I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending your dismissal as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I have accepted their recommendation and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.”
“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission. I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.”
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/comey-fired
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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