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CDC numbers for Covid-19 what does the 6% mean?
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32 views • September 01, 2020
What are your thoughts on this new put out by the CDC?
Covid-19 numbers put out by the CDC broken down into category. 6% only had Covid-19 the other 94% had 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.
What were the other causes of death, how does this impact anything if at all?
CDC Death counts - https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm?fbclid=IwAR0fUcThh_Dn2PL3FqFmpNqJPUX1pFJKkaw5oNtwZsiOn-xr96v9gnxhmYE#Comorbidities
CDC codes - https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/dvs/Part9InstructionManual2009.pdf
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Covid-19 numbers put out by the CDC broken down into category. 6% only had Covid-19 the other 94% had 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.
What were the other causes of death, how does this impact anything if at all?
CDC Death counts - https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm?fbclid=IwAR0fUcThh_Dn2PL3FqFmpNqJPUX1pFJKkaw5oNtwZsiOn-xr96v9gnxhmYE#Comorbidities
CDC codes - https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/dvs/Part9InstructionManual2009.pdf
Follow me here:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shalethea
https://parler.com/profile/Shalethea/posts
https://twitter.com/Shalethea1
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