America is not in Need of More Money Laundering, Influencers taking down pro Ukraine video's

Explosive Oval Office Confrontation – President Trump and Vice President JD Vance had a heated argument with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a televised meeting, leading to a breakdown in U.S.-Ukraine relations. Trump and Vance Criticized Zelensky – They accused him of not being grateful enough for U.S. military aid and tried to pressure him into accepting a peace deal on American terms. Trump Threatened to Abandon Ukraine – He told Zelensky that if he didn’t comply, the U.S. would withdraw support, leaving Ukraine to fight Russia alone. Zelensky Left Without Signing the Minerals Deal – The meeting was supposed to finalize an agreement where Ukraine would transfer rare mineral rights to repay past U.S. aid, but the deal collapsed. Trump Publicly Denounced Zelensky – After the meeting, Trump claimed on social media that Zelensky “disrespected” the U.S. and was not serious about peace, stating he could return when ready for negotiations. Senator Lindsey Graham Suggested Zelensky Resign – Graham, a close Trump ally, said Zelensky should either step down or send a replacement the U.S. could “do business with.” Trump Expressed Sympathy for Putin – During the argument, he referenced how both he and Putin endured the Russia investigation, signaling a shift in U.S. policy toward Ukraine. Vance Aggressively Confronted Zelensky – Vance accused Zelensky of running a “propaganda tour” and disrespecting the U.S. by pushing back against Trump’s demands in fr