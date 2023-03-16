Create New Account
ARCHIVE1. GRAPHENE NANOBOTS. INJECTABLE CHIP. MICRONEEDLE ARRAY VACCINE PATCH. GREY STATE. MARK OF BEAST
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

I have many of these and God willing I will upload them here and/or at links below.God bless you all.

Grey State trailer; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gy7FVXERKFE


https://www.youtube.com/user/wtfwu1/videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505

https://www.bright eon.com/channel/manyfish


God bless you and keep you all!


Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!

 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...


The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.


vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropaganda5gaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21fallen angelsnephilimquarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great reset

