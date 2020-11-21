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Coughs, Earaches & Fevers: How To Deal With Each With Kate Shemirani Plus More!
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392 views • November 21, 2020
This is the time of year where coughs, earaches and fevers tend to creep upon both children and adults. So, what are you to do? The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me for some tips on dealing with these things, as well as updating us on the tyranny advancing in the UK and the people's response to it.
The following is not medical advice, but for information purposes only. If you require medical advice, please see your doctor.
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The following is not medical advice, but for information purposes only. If you require medical advice, please see your doctor.
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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