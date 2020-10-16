Crucial Viral Update 15th Oct: Why are the Media Undermining Science and Data???

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What in the name of God is going on here? Wtf is happening...to science itself?
Let the facts and the data speak for themselves - after the shocking intro piece, I supply some of those for you. Don't worry - science still lives, albeit under attack.
Please everyone sign the Barrington Declaration. It’s one way of fighting back. We need to make our voices heard. https://gbdeclaration.org/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPmWYFlUK54
Ivor Cummins