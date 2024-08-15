Community Scene: Norman Ohler, Renowned Author & Journalist

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





On this episode of Community Scene, Nick speaks with award-winning author and journalist, Norman Ohler. With meticulous research to back it up, Ohler's New York Times bestseller Blitzed: Drugs in the Third Reich explored the Third Reich's dependence on a multitude of illicit drugs—including cocaine, opiates, and, most of all, methamphetamines. In fact, German pharmaceutical companies like Merck and Bayer produced a form of crystal meth that was given to Nazi soldiers as rations. Hitler himself became increasingly dependent on a cocktail of drugs as the war waged on, administered intravenously to him on a daily basis by his personal doctor. While drugs certainly can't explain the reprehensible events carried out at the hands of Hitler and the Nazi party, Blitzed makes the case that if drugs are not taken into account, our understanding of the Third Reich is fundamentally incomplete.





In his latest book, Tripped: Nazi Germany, the CIA, and the Dawn of the Psychedelic Age, Ohler continues his research by exploring the Nazi's psychedelic drug program, and how research conducted by the Third Reich ultimately contributed to the birth of the CIA's notorious "MK Ultra" program, right here in the United States.





Over the course of our interview, Ohler discusses his latest book, the truth behind the MK Ultra program, and the possibility that psychedelic drugs could have potential for therapeutic use.





