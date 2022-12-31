Bengal Cat, Coyotes, 5 week old rescued kitten, Superbolt, Rabbit 🐇

Made by Ron using Videoshop under fair use non profit
CFC66 is the what I tell people to search to find my videos, my youtube channel is Crazy Funny Cats, and impossible to find searching those 3 words. So I picked the first letters, and added my birthdate year 66. CFC66
this 5 week old kitten was left with its 4 brothers and sisters in a box 📦 outside an animal shelter in Edmonton ..it was -40c, they were frozen, they recovered temporarily, but every single kitten died within 5 days. 😭
😤🤬🥺how can some people 🐝 so cruel to just dump a box of kittens outside when it’s freezing 🥶 cold!
Thankyou so much ✨Christine✨for trying your best to rescue these poor kittens. And Thankyou for literally rescuing hundreds and hundreds of kittens and finding them a good home 🏠
