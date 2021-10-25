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4 Billion - with a B - people may die. According to Dr TenPenny. I can not even imagine. And if you don't die, you may be totally overcome with traumatic injuries. Now-can you find Bozo ?
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172 views • October 25, 2021
My brain is too small to comprehend this. Dr. TenPenny is one of the leading Doctor experts on this situation. But don't worry. The jab is free and you can even get a free donut if you take it. Wow what a great deal. Where do I sign up ? I still cannot believe so many people have taken this jab. Why would you ever want to do that ? Doesn't make sense to me. Most of my friends have taken the jab. The thumbnail pic was taken during a college ski trip. Can you find the Party Fool ?
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