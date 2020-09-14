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I-Dollar-Tree
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16 views • September 14, 2020
Main YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGK3xwxFRFvYyXAtDBShlMQ
What do you think of when you hear the word 'idolatry'? A golden calf? Yoga? Worship of the sun, moon, and stars? What about "the almighty dollar?" It's shocking how many Christians proclaim that "money makes the world go round", at the same time they claim to worship a God who supposedly created this planet and all the life in it. If you want to break away from the I-Dollar-Tree, this video will give the axe you need to start chopping at the root of all evil.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Music:
Sunlight - Machinimasound.com
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Images:
Imágenes Biblicas por Sweet Publishing / FreeBibleimages
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Idolo de madera por Cris (flickr.com)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Videoclip Músical de Neffex (Baller)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Animación de dolares por Eben McCue (vimeo.com)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Videos:
Los Tiempos del Fin: https://goo.gl/1OYxal
Reflexiones Cristianas: https://goo.gl/Kkhks1
El Discipulado Cristiano: https://goo.gl/znK4rJ
El Materialismo: https://goo.gl/njWkcT
La Hipocresía Religiosa: https://goo.gl/Xp6m4H
Las Bienaventuranzas de Jesús: https://goo.gl/S1VuZp
Las Palabras de Jesús: https://goo.gl/oMHzFz
Vivir en Comunidad: https://goo.gl/BeLAQK
Música Cristiana Radical: https://goo.gl/QWgslz
What do you think of when you hear the word 'idolatry'? A golden calf? Yoga? Worship of the sun, moon, and stars? What about "the almighty dollar?" It's shocking how many Christians proclaim that "money makes the world go round", at the same time they claim to worship a God who supposedly created this planet and all the life in it. If you want to break away from the I-Dollar-Tree, this video will give the axe you need to start chopping at the root of all evil.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Music:
Sunlight - Machinimasound.com
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Images:
Imágenes Biblicas por Sweet Publishing / FreeBibleimages
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Idolo de madera por Cris (flickr.com)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Videoclip Músical de Neffex (Baller)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Animación de dolares por Eben McCue (vimeo.com)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Videos:
Los Tiempos del Fin: https://goo.gl/1OYxal
Reflexiones Cristianas: https://goo.gl/Kkhks1
El Discipulado Cristiano: https://goo.gl/znK4rJ
El Materialismo: https://goo.gl/njWkcT
La Hipocresía Religiosa: https://goo.gl/Xp6m4H
Las Bienaventuranzas de Jesús: https://goo.gl/S1VuZp
Las Palabras de Jesús: https://goo.gl/oMHzFz
Vivir en Comunidad: https://goo.gl/BeLAQK
Música Cristiana Radical: https://goo.gl/QWgslz
Keywords
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