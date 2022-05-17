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#45 Lays His Crown down Before God!
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518 views • May 17, 2022
Copyright © Veronika West & © Dr. Paul R Oebel
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/trump-in-the-prison-of-gods-will/
Trump in the Prison of God’s Will
A Divine Exchange Is taking place, a Servant King Rises, from Wrestling to Resting in the Victory!
The following Word is the written word of the Vision, I received on September 11, 2021.
I also recently did an interview to share on this vision see link to interview on Truth Unveiled TV with Dr. Paul R Oebel.
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/trump-in-the-prison-of-gods-will/
Trump in the Prison of God’s Will
A Divine Exchange Is taking place, a Servant King Rises, from Wrestling to Resting in the Victory!
The following Word is the written word of the Vision, I received on September 11, 2021.
I also recently did an interview to share on this vision see link to interview on Truth Unveiled TV with Dr. Paul R Oebel.
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