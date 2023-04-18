Members of Mystery Babylon (part 3): Islam

Islam, religion and social system, downplays the sinful nature of man, as well as the rebellion of Satan. Because man only needs to follow the teachings of the false prophet Muhammad, to become right with Allah (in his oneness), mortals have the power to establish a just global government, which will be further consolidated by a human messiah like figure. Man is the collective vicar of Allah, with one's struggle for his new order the goal for the age.
Prayerfully conduct study and research with discernment, as you pursue the Truth (Jesus Christ):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucb_utsfT50 - Islamic Jesus vs Biblical Jesus - Truthunedited
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vj4nRD5t2HI - Concept of Sin in Islam - Faith of Life Network
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTEU160orz0 - Story of Iblis - Islamic Guidance
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsGymCye4fcL/ - Sword and the Crescent - Keith Thompson
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fv1ALTcMd3gv/ - Jihad in America - Steven Emerson (1994)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4A5f7qQmuqQ - What is Shariah, Sharia Law, and Sources of Sharia? - AIMS Education UK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BowX_Z09jkM - What is Sharia Law? - Abdur Raheem Green
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WXkqzMb1Bw - Government of Imam Mahdi - Ahlulbayt Documentaries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.