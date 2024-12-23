Occupation Forces Storm Burqa Village Northwest of Nablus





The Zionist occupation forces stormed the village of Burqa northwest of Nablus and arrested 8 citizens after raiding several homes in the village. They also vandalized and destroyed the contents of two houses, in addition to two vehicles. Stand: Zionist occupation forces stormed the village of Burqa, north of Nablus, arrested 8 citizens, vandalized property, and destroyed two vehicles belonging to the home of detainee Ragheb Shraideh.

Interview: The owner of the damaged house

Reporting: Faris Odeh

Filmed: 21/12/2024

