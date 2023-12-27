Catholic Manhood Nuggets: Expectations of a Catholic Family

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

Gospel for Sunday, December 31, 2023 - Feast of the Holy Family





Luke 2:22-40: The child grew and became strong, filled with wisdom.





When the days were completed for their purification

according to the law of Moses,

they took him up to Jerusalem

to present him to the Lord.





When they had fulfilled all the prescriptions

of the law of the Lord,

they returned to Galilee,

to their own town of Nazareth.

The child grew and became strong, filled with wisdom;

and the favor of God was upon him.





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/123123.cfm





The presentation of Jesus in the temple, as recorded in Luke's Gospel, presents the parents of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, as devout Jews who faithfully observed the law of the Lord. This is evident as they bring Jesus to the temple to be presented to the Lord according to the custom of the law. They also offer the sacrifice of two doves, which was the prescribed offering for those who could not afford a lamb. Mary and Joseph's actions show their deep reverence and commitment to their faith, and their obedience to the will of God. As the model for all families, the presentation of Jesus in the temple highlights the importance of strong faith and devotion to God in the family unit. It serves as a reminder for families to prioritize their spiritual lives and to faithfully follow the teachings of the Lord.





The breakdown of the traditional family structure has been a concern for many in recent times. However, the Catholic Church has always recognized the importance of family and has actively promoted the observance of the feast of the Holy Family, especially under the guidance of Pope Leo XIII. It is believed that by honoring the Holy Family, Christians can learn from their love and devotion and apply it to their own families. The Church sees the Holy Family as the perfect example of a harmonious and loving family unit, and hopes that by celebrating this feast, families will strive to emulate their virtues. Ultimately, the Church's intention is to strengthen and preserve the institution of the family, which is the building block of society, by presenting the Holy Family as the ideal model for all Christian families to follow.





It is essential for children to see their father as the foster-father St. Joseph and the Blessed Mother as their perfect model for a mother. This lesson is crucial not only in theory but also in practice, as it teaches children the importance of obedience and love towards their parents in every aspect of their lives. Just as Christ was obedient to Mary and Joseph, children must learn to obey and love their own parents in thought, word, and action. Simple tasks such as helping mother in the kitchen and with household chores, or helping father with odd jobs around the home, now hold a deeper meaning when performed with a Christ-like spirit. This lesson instills in children the values of humility, service, and love, which are crucial for building a strong foundation for their future relationships and personal growth. Therefore, it is essential for children to see their parents through the lens of Christ, as it will guide them to become better individuals and contribute positively to society.





As Christians, it is our duty to live our lives in such a way that non-believers question why they do not believe. We should strive to be living examples of the Gospel message, embracing and embodying its truths in all aspects of our lives. However, it is crucial to remember that our own understanding of truth may not always align with God's truth. Therefore, it is important to constantly seek and align ourselves with God's truth through prayer, studying the Bible, and seeking guidance from fellow believers. We must also be aware that any actions or thoughts that divert us from love and generosity are simply self-serving, and not in line with God's will. By living a life that reflects the love and grace of Jesus, we can plant seeds of curiosity and doubt in the minds of non-believers, ultimately leading them to question their own disbelief and potentially opening them to the truth of the Gospel.



