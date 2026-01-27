Brad Miller: Deep Empire, Occult Black Ops, & WW3 as the Final Play

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former U.S. Army officer Brad Miller, who lost his position after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, discusses major historical events, such as 9/11 and the pandemic, not as isolated incidents but as occult-driven military operations designed to engineer public consent. He argues that the American deep state is merely a vassal for a globalist empire that utilizes political figures like Donald Trump to implement a technocratic control grid. The discussion suggests that multipolarity and international conflicts are largely staged distractions meant to consolidate power under a centralized world state. Miller warns that a potential Third World War could serve as the final catalyst to permanently lock populations into a digital, algorithmic ghetto.
About Brad Miller
Brad Miller is a former U.S. Army officer and American Constitutionalist.
