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Iowa Caucus Debacle Shows Democrats State Of Panic
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52 views • February 05, 2020
The much-anticipated and pivotal Iowa Caucuses resulted in a complete disaster for Democrats on Monday, with still no results available following a bungled voting app rollout.
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http://infowarsstore.com
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