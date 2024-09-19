BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MONKEYPOX MURDER HOAX: INJECTING LIVE SMALLPOX
What is happening
What is happening
278 views • 7 months ago

Dr Jane Ruby


Or, how your local drugstore or foodstore pharmacy is about to become a Biosafety Level 4 Lab...The FDA recently approved a live smallpox injection for the fake pandemic of monkeypox. Get the full story of how dangerous ACAM 2000 and Jynneos is for the general unvaccinated public that will be exposed to live disease.


Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby For general donations: https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine

Or Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/Jane-Ruby

PLEASE NOTE NEW MAILING ADDRESS:

Dr. Jane Ruby

1257 SW Martin Hwy

Suite 1443

Palm City FL 34990

sciencefdawarningsmallpoxblack boxfake shotsdr jane rubymonkeypox vaccineacam 2000monkeypox murder hoaxinjecting live smallpoxattenuated
