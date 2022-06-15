© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TIMES - Crossroads with Josh Phillips
Huge Recession Could Begin, as Fed Moves On Interest Rates; WEF Proposes DNA COVID-19 Passes
The United States is expected to slip into a large-scale recession, as the Federal Reserve weighs raising interest rates by anywhere from a 50 to 100 point basis. This is being compared to the financial crisis of the 1970s, when then-Fed Chair Paul Volcker raised interest rates that sent the economy into a recession, in order to reduce the rising levels of inflation.
Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum is proposing a new type of COVID-19 health pass, which can be used at airports and other locations. All they need is your blood.
Watch the full episode: https://ept.ms/RecessionIsHereYT