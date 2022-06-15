EPOCH TIMES - Crossroads with Josh Phillips

Huge Recession Could Begin, as Fed Moves On Interest Rates; WEF Proposes DNA COVID-19 Passes





The United States is expected to slip into a large-scale recession, as the Federal Reserve weighs raising interest rates by anywhere from a 50 to 100 point basis. This is being compared to the financial crisis of the 1970s, when then-Fed Chair Paul Volcker raised interest rates that sent the economy into a recession, in order to reduce the rising levels of inflation.

Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum is proposing a new type of COVID-19 health pass, which can be used at airports and other locations. All they need is your blood.

Watch the full episode: https://ept.ms/RecessionIsHereYT