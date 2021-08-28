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IVERMECTIN GOES ON PRIME TIME TV - IN JAPAN
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662 views • August 28, 2021
Dr. Kazuhiro Nagao on Japanese TV saying he's used #ivermectin as early treatment for over 500 covid patients with practically 100% success rate. Asks for nationwide use.
Dr. Nagao is director of the Nagao Clinic and a university professor.
News story:
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/50ec3280bee65b5a3699e8c082e09775628273a0
Original Source : https://twitter.com/brenontheroad/status/1431112472958685186?s=19
Dr. Nagao is director of the Nagao Clinic and a university professor.
News story:
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/50ec3280bee65b5a3699e8c082e09775628273a0
Original Source : https://twitter.com/brenontheroad/status/1431112472958685186?s=19
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