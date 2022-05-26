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Video of the Frenchman Adrien Boquet who visited Ukraine and spoke about the atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine _ (Azov Battalion)
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40 views • May 26, 2022
Video of the Frenchman Adrien Boquet who visited Ukraine and spoke about the atrocities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine _ (Azov Battalion)
Former French soldier, and author of "Get Up and Walk Through Science", Adrien Boquet, explained what he saw in Ukraine during his three-week humanitarian mission.
During the interview, Boquet stated with confidence that the incident in Bucha was staged.
“Bucha is a staging. The bodies of the dead were moved from other places and deliberately placed in such a way as to produce shocking footage”, he stated, noting that many American cameramen are working in Ukraine, who have faked the video recordings from the Bucha scene and were directly involved in arranging and staging it.
Former French soldier, and author of "Get Up and Walk Through Science", Adrien Boquet, explained what he saw in Ukraine during his three-week humanitarian mission.
During the interview, Boquet stated with confidence that the incident in Bucha was staged.
“Bucha is a staging. The bodies of the dead were moved from other places and deliberately placed in such a way as to produce shocking footage”, he stated, noting that many American cameramen are working in Ukraine, who have faked the video recordings from the Bucha scene and were directly involved in arranging and staging it.
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