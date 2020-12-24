CIA assassins are killing hundreds of election fraud witnesses. Rioters are being housed in government lands. Illuminati NWO is trying to cause civil war to get rid of America superpower to start NWO

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2020). Here is a video by Louisa of some Illuminati Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar CIA assassins killing hundreds of eye-witnesses who saw election fraud taking place by all sides of the Illuminati rival political factions. Whichever side wins, the fallen angels control both sides. End of transmission… The Illuminati NWO globalist elites are housing their rioters in state-funded camps on lands owned by the Oregon state government’s Department of Transportation. They are allowed to riot and not social-distance and to assemble together, so that Donald Trump and the Illuminati NWO can bring in martial law. However, the Christians are banned from assembling together to pray or teach the Bible or have service in church, because of social-distancing rules and COVID-19 home lockdown quarantine. They tried to arrest some people praying in public areas, but when they found out that they were not Christians, but rather, they were Muslims, they were allowed to continue praying. If you observe the government starting to restrict Christians, but promoting all the other religions that Satan Lucifer created in the world, such as teaching Islam and Wicca witchcraft and the bisexual Draco avatars’ LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) pedophile child sexualization in schools, then you will know that the government is Satanist nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies. Since the religious Christians do not shout out from the rooftops and the Internet and NSA hacked personal emails and workplaces, and to bosses and families and friends and customers the truth that 33.3% of the earth’s population are returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and organic robotoid androids and new “hubrid” hybrids and clones, because they do not want to be assassinated, and their families massacred, and all their incomes cut off, and be cooked alive by microwave oven weapons from downstairs rooms and next door homes, and be laughed at as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs by their church donators and book customers and non-human church members, they are condoning this infiltration of earth by the returned nephilims and chimeras, and the replacement of their human specie, and worshipping Satan Lucifer and his nephilim Illuminati NWO Atlantis civilization. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***See full article at:Tags:#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine