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MAX IGAN ~ A. .I Mind Virus Frequency Attack & Flat Earth vs Globe Earth [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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23 views • December 03, 2020
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MAX IGAN IS BACK !!!
A new explosive, in-depth, fascinating and eye-opening 2020 AGE OF TRUTH TV interview with Australia´s one-and-only - Max Igan. Interviewed by Age Of Truth TV presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander - and A LOT of interesting, other-worldly and conspiratorial topics are discussed, and no stone left unturned.
MAX IGAN: Author, Conspiracy Researcher, Musician, Radio Show Host, International Speaker.
2020 has been a crazy, almost unrealistic year so far with the Global Lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, but for Max Igan "the unusual" already began just shortly after New Years eve in the earliest days of 2020, when he shocked his audience on his channel "The Crowhouse", by announcing that he was the "chosen one", and was told that the Earth is FLAT!!! Then more happened a few days later. He discovered that his mind had been attacked by A. I. Artificial Intelligence technology, that had been beaming frequencies and information to his subconscious mind, telling him that the Earth is both flat and a Globe. That everything is about perception.
This is just one of the MANY topics discussed in the compelling new Age Of Truth TV interview with Max Igan.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- FLAT EARTH vs. ROUND EARTH (the Globe).
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Frequency Beams & Technology, Directed Energy
Weapons. H.A.A.R.P. & CERN.
- WORLD VIRUS CRISIS, Pandemics. Global Lockdown.
- AUSTRALIAN BUSHFIRES.
- SMART TECH and SMART CITIES.
- The Divide & Conquer Strategy of the TRUTH MOVEMENT. Why the in-
fighting? Bad-mouthing, Ridicule, Troll-farms.
- Climate Change.
- Sexuality, Feminism and Gender-politics.
- MYSTICISM, SATANISM & DEMONIC ARCHON POSSESSION.
.....all this and much more when Max Igan once again appears on Age Of Truth TV with Lucas Alexander.
FOR MORE ON MAX IGAN (The Crowhouse) - WEBSITE:
http://www.thecrowhouse.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
MAX IGAN IS BACK !!!
A new explosive, in-depth, fascinating and eye-opening 2020 AGE OF TRUTH TV interview with Australia´s one-and-only - Max Igan. Interviewed by Age Of Truth TV presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander - and A LOT of interesting, other-worldly and conspiratorial topics are discussed, and no stone left unturned.
MAX IGAN: Author, Conspiracy Researcher, Musician, Radio Show Host, International Speaker.
2020 has been a crazy, almost unrealistic year so far with the Global Lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, but for Max Igan "the unusual" already began just shortly after New Years eve in the earliest days of 2020, when he shocked his audience on his channel "The Crowhouse", by announcing that he was the "chosen one", and was told that the Earth is FLAT!!! Then more happened a few days later. He discovered that his mind had been attacked by A. I. Artificial Intelligence technology, that had been beaming frequencies and information to his subconscious mind, telling him that the Earth is both flat and a Globe. That everything is about perception.
This is just one of the MANY topics discussed in the compelling new Age Of Truth TV interview with Max Igan.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- FLAT EARTH vs. ROUND EARTH (the Globe).
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Frequency Beams & Technology, Directed Energy
Weapons. H.A.A.R.P. & CERN.
- WORLD VIRUS CRISIS, Pandemics. Global Lockdown.
- AUSTRALIAN BUSHFIRES.
- SMART TECH and SMART CITIES.
- The Divide & Conquer Strategy of the TRUTH MOVEMENT. Why the in-
fighting? Bad-mouthing, Ridicule, Troll-farms.
- Climate Change.
- Sexuality, Feminism and Gender-politics.
- MYSTICISM, SATANISM & DEMONIC ARCHON POSSESSION.
.....all this and much more when Max Igan once again appears on Age Of Truth TV with Lucas Alexander.
FOR MORE ON MAX IGAN (The Crowhouse) - WEBSITE:
http://www.thecrowhouse.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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