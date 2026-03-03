BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Slaves On Their Plantation | 03.03.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
163 followers
0
6 views • 1 day ago

Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, we’re kicking off with raw, powerful footage of New Zealand’s true patriots performing the Haka shirts screaming “Kiwis First” a worldwide battle cry from people fed up with being treated like slaves on their own land. From Indian migrants dropping cash on Irish homes while locals beg to rent, to undercover mosques popping up in East Wall and streets in Portugal and France turning into open-air Ramadan camps, the pattern is crystal clear. Mass migration is erasing cultures, replacing citizens, and leaving native families locked out of their own dreams.


We bring it home that Americans are second-class in our own country. Homeless vets get nothing while illegals get hotel rooms, criminal aliens with 30+ charges walk free after killing our people, and Angel Families get silenced in statehouses. The judiciary protects predators, Netflix pushes transgender propaganda at kids, and leaders sell us out for power and profit. This isn’t progress; it’s deliberate replacement and betrayal.


This episode is a full-throttle wake-up call for every parent, taxpayer, and patriot who’s had enough of watching our way of life get dismantled piece by piece. We’re connecting the dots from Europe’s warning signs to Colorado’s chaos because if we don’t confront this evil head-on, we lose everything. Tune in for the unfiltered truth and the fire to fight back. You won’t walk away the same.


Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
