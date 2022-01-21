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Operation Radiation 2.0
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62 views • January 21, 2022
Source: "LogicBeforeAuthority is the brand name of researcher, journalist, truth advocate, historian, producer, editor, public speaker and humanitarian warrior Daniel Alexander Cannon. Making videos that show the truth about the lies and propaganda of the media and the corporate aka government of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA."
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