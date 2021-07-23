The RED Patriot Show WELCOMES THE RESISTANCE CHICKS TO THE ROUNDTABLE

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• Leah & Michelle
• https://www.resistancechicks.com
btw - please forgive my WiFi lag! Bear with me patriots :)))
These sisters are some of the best freedom fighters around and I am so happy that they were able to come & join me at the Roundtable!
The resistance is strong with these two 🐥
Stay strong, fellow patriots! ✊🏻 🇺🇸
Your friendly neighborhood patriot, Hannah 🌻
🎙All Media from The Red Patriot Show
☆ RPS Website ➜ www.theredpatriotshow.com
☆ RPS Episodes ➜ www.bitchute.com/theredpatriotshow
☆ Red's Roundtable ➜ www.bitchute.com/channel/reds-roundtable
☆ Getting Real with Red ➜ www.bitchute.com/getting-real-with-red