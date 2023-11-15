PR - The Israeli army stated that it delivered humanitarian aid to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, where its forces are conducting an operation

The Israeli army stated that it delivered humanitarian aid to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, where its forces are conducting an operation

Dr Munir al-Bursh, general director of hospitals in Gaza, said Israeli soldiers destroyed equipment in the basement and other buildings, including those housing the emergency and surgery departments.

“They are still here … patients, women and children are terrified,” he said. Al-Bursh said doctors vowed to stay with their patients “till the end”.

Israeli media: No weapons or any Israeli prisoner were found inside the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza.

Al-Shifa Hospital under Israeli control, turned into center for 'detention and torture' (https://new.thecradle.co/articles/al-shifa-hospital-under-israeli-control-turned-into-center-for-detention-and-torture)

About 2,500 wounded and displaced Palestinians are at the mercy of the invading troops as concerns grow that the Israeli army is preparing an 'artificial scene' inside the hospital

The Director General of Hospitals in the Gaza Strip: The occupation forces have interrogated patients and their relatives and medical staff at Al Shifa Hospital for ten hours.

Looks more like a PR stunt to deliver a few trinkets, to make terrorizing of the hospital look like a kind gesture. Will they also deliver Polio ridden blankets? No, that's been done in the past before. Too obvious...

They found no tunnels.

Gaza will enter communication blackout in 'coming hours'

Gaza will enter a communication blackout in the "coming hours", the region's two main telecom companies have warned.

Paltel and Jawwal said their main data centres are "gradually shutting down" due to dwindling fuel supplies.

"This will lead to a complete telecom blackout in the coming hours," they warned in a joint statement.

