Pres Trump unveils reciprocal tariffs chart during 'Liberation Day' speech - partial
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
51 views • 1 month ago

Trump Announces 25% Tariff on All Imported Computers and Cars

Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on all imported computers, including laptops and desktops, from every country.

Trump Announces New U.S. Tariffs on Imports from Europe and Other Countries

Donald Trump has announced a 20% tariff on goods imported from the European Union.

Other tariffs include:

China – 34%

Vietnam – 46%

Taiwan – 32%

Japan – 24%

South Korea – 25%

Thailand – 36%

Switzerland – 31%

Indonesia – 32%

Malaysia – 24%

Cambodia – 49%

United Kingdom – 10%

South Africa – 30%

Trump previously stated that tariffs on the rest of the world would be set at 10%.

Some people might wonder why isn't Russia on the list. This could be because:


1. There's a lack of significant trade turnover: The Trump administration has focused on countries with large trade surpluses with the United States. Russia is not one of them, since the volume of bilateral trade is insignificant. 

2. Sanctions and existing restrictions: The United States has long imposed a large number of sanctions against Russia. Additional duties could duplicate or complicate existing measures.

White House link to this Executive Order today:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/regulating-imports-with-a-reciprocal-tariff-to-rectify-trade-practices-that-contribute-to-large-and-persistent-annual-united-states-goods-trade-deficits/


politics russia events war ukraine current russian ukrainians smo
