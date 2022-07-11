Eleven 23Jul22

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2:28 Water - Drinking good water makes you smart
1:03 Energy - Victor Schauberger
:46 Mummy - 2600-years ago 23cm metal ortopaedic pin inserted in knee
1:03 Turovich's Pure Iron Needle - 64.5cm long, 3300-years old, no corrosion
:47 Obsidian Bracelet - 9500-years old created by machining
:45 Black Diorite - 2639 B.C.--scientists baffled
:32 King Tut's Golden Mask - welded together by precise process
1:09 Accurate Historical Painting - Arch of Constantine
:42 Roman Concrete - Made to last 2,000-years under water--scientists baffled
1:01 Bombay (Mumbai), India
:54 Flora Fountain - Mumbai, India
11 clips, 11:14.
Thumbnail from free downloads: unsplash.com/s/photos/waterfall
***Map of spring water in the US: findaspring.com/map/