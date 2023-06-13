Create New Account
Soul vs Mind and How the Law of Attraction Operates
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published 17 hours ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/WkaMTHJyJlw

20120707 God's Laws - Law Of Attraction S1P1


Cut:

53m00s - 57m51s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************



“OUR SOUL DETERMINES HOW THE LAW OF ATTRACTION OPERATES. OUR MIND DOES NOT DETERMINES HOW THE LAW OF ATTRACTION OPERATES.”

@ 53m12s


“UNLESS YOUR SOUL IS ENGAGED, YOU CANNOT ATTRACT ANYTHING ACTUALLY.”

@ 53m48s


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
