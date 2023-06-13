Soul vs Mind and How the Law of Attraction Operates

Original:https://youtu.be/WkaMTHJyJlw
20120707 God's Laws - Law Of Attraction S1P1
Cut:
53m00s - 57m51s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“OUR SOUL DETERMINES HOW THE LAW OF ATTRACTION OPERATES. OUR MIND DOES NOT DETERMINES HOW THE LAW OF ATTRACTION OPERATES.”
@ 53m12s
“UNLESS YOUR SOUL IS ENGAGED, YOU CANNOT ATTRACT ANYTHING ACTUALLY.”
@ 53m48s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.