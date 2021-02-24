Cops bust into an elderly couple’s home – before charging a frail 72-year-old and his wife with supplying HEROIN

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Vision from the scene shows police ramming down the couple's door and entering their ramshackle home, with a 72-year-old man limping out of the Surry Hills property with officers.
His bemused partner, 62, was seen sitting on the sofa during the raid before also being arrested.
Their dramatic arrests follow extensive inquiries by Strike Force Waldegrave set up to investigate the supply of heroin across Sydney’s inner suburbs.
Detectives arrested a man, 44, during a vehicle stop on Anzac Parade, Chifley in the city's south-east on Wednesday morning.
Strike force detectives executed a search warrant at a Waterloo unit a short time later, where they seized heroin, a mobile phone, SIM cards, prescription medications and a number of laser pointers.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9296449/Elderly-man-wife-charged-supplying-heroin-bizarre-drug-raid-Sydney.html