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Follow the Money: WHO, Gates Foundation, UN, Vaccines & AIDS Slush Fund w/ Corey Lynn
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40 views • April 24, 2020
Sarah Westall

Corey Lynn from CoreysDigs.com rejoins the program to discuss the flow of money between the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and their non profit trust and companies. We also discuss the World Health Organization and other institutions & characters in the global health industry. When you follow the money, a bigger picture and agenda takes shape. See more of Corey Lynn's great journalism @ http://CoreysDigs.com

Support Patriots & Independent Journalism @ http://GreenPillLiving.com/Westall - Use code "Westall" & save 10% as a first time buyer! Find quality CBD oil, Collidial Silver, & much more!

Find any of the products mentioned & support the show @ http://SarahWestall.com/Shop

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Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com


MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
vaccinestrustunmoneygenocidewhodepopulationeugenicsbillgatesgavifaucisarah westallngogates foundationcorey lynnglobal fundaids slush fund
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