Follow the Money: WHO, Gates Foundation, UN, Vaccines & AIDS Slush Fund w/ Corey Lynn

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Corey Lynn from CoreysDigs.com rejoins the program to discuss the flow of money between the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and their non profit trust and companies. We also discuss the World Health Organization and other institutions & characters in the global health industry. When you follow the money, a bigger picture and agenda takes shape. See more of Corey Lynn's great journalism @ http://CoreysDigs.com
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MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."